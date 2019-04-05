Donald R. Farrow, age 91, of Logan, Ohio, passed away April 3, 2019 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation, Logan, Ohio.

Don was born May 27, 1927 in Athens, Ohio to Charles Farrow and Ethel Dunkle Farrow.

He was a WWII Army Air Corps veteran, serving in the Pacific Theatre; graduate of Athens High School; a former Western Southern agent; formerly owned Farrow's Marathon Station in Logan; formerly drove a Coke truck; formerly worked for Ohio Operating Engineers Testing; former auxiliary police officer for the City of Logan for several years.

Don was a member of the Mingo Lodge #171 F&AM, Scottish Rite - meritorious service award, Aladdin Shrine, Tarhe Shrine, Hocking Hills Shrine, Kentucky Colonels, Past Masters Unit, Royal Order of Jesters. Eastern Star, Logan York Rite.

Surviving are daughter, Donna (Tim) Peterson of Logan; granddaughter, Emily (Dustin) Anderson of Logan; grandson, Adam (Traci) Brooks of Yuba City; five great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Jean Farrow who passed in 2017; sisters Mary Ellen Phillips, Louann Gretz-Fouty.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Elizabeth R. Wagner officiating.

Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan. Military Graveside service will be held conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.

Calling hours will be observed on Sunday 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Masonic Service will be held Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family suggests donations be made to the Logan Care and Rehab, 300 Arlington Ave., Logan, Ohio 43138.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019