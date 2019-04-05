Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
7:30 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Farrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Farrow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald R. Farrow Obituary
Donald R. Farrow, age 91, of Logan, Ohio, passed away April 3, 2019 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation, Logan, Ohio.
Don was born May 27, 1927 in Athens, Ohio to Charles Farrow and Ethel Dunkle Farrow.
He was a WWII Army Air Corps veteran, serving in the Pacific Theatre; graduate of Athens High School; a former Western Southern agent; formerly owned Farrow's Marathon Station in Logan; formerly drove a Coke truck; formerly worked for Ohio Operating Engineers Testing; former auxiliary police officer for the City of Logan for several years.
Don was a member of the Mingo Lodge #171 F&AM, Scottish Rite - meritorious service award, Aladdin Shrine, Tarhe Shrine, Hocking Hills Shrine, Kentucky Colonels, Past Masters Unit, Royal Order of Jesters. Eastern Star, Logan York Rite.
Surviving are daughter, Donna (Tim) Peterson of Logan; granddaughter, Emily (Dustin) Anderson of Logan; grandson, Adam (Traci) Brooks of Yuba City; five great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Jean Farrow who passed in 2017; sisters Mary Ellen Phillips, Louann Gretz-Fouty.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Elizabeth R. Wagner officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan. Military Graveside service will be held conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Calling hours will be observed on Sunday 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Masonic Service will be held Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests donations be made to the Logan Care and Rehab, 300 Arlington Ave., Logan, Ohio 43138.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now