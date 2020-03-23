Home

Donald W. Miller

Donald W. Miller, age 85, passed away on March 12, 2020.
Donald was born April 19, 1934 in Lancaster, Ohio, to Harold R. Miller and Mabel H. (Woltz) Miller.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and loved the Lord and music.
Surviving are his children, Sherry L. (Stan) Travis of New Lexington, Donald E. (Patty) Miller of Logan, and Scott L. (Tammy) Miller of Logan; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Eric W. Travis; great-grandchild, Brandon Travis; and siblings, Harold R. "Jr." Miller, Harvey L Miller, Jonathan L. Miller, Doris I. Barnett, and Frances H. Waddell.
Donald was buried in West Virginia.
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020
