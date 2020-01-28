|
Donna Gertrude Stevens, age 82, of South Bloomingville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 after a short illness at Logan Elm Healthcare, Circleville.
She was born on April 19, 1937 in Jackson County to Alva and Nellie (Neeley) Speakman.
She is survived by two sons, Larry (Crystal) Stevens of Orient, and Gilbert "Dink" (Teresa) Stevens, of Logan; and two daughters, Joyce Hunter of South Bloomingville, and Anna Darlene (Michael) Bowman of Laurelville. She was also survived by three very special family members, Lisa (James) Poole of Chillicothe, Uteva (Tony) Hiles of Adelphi, and Wade (Beth) Stevens of Circleville.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Glendon and Clifton "Buck" Stevens; and one daughter, Charlotte; her former husband, Earnest Stevens; grandson, Clifton; brothers, Maurice, Delbert and Marlin "Frosty" Speakman; sisters, Alma, Maxine, Vivian, Joyce and Anna; and two very special sons-in-law, Mark Hunter and Bobby Payne.
Donna was a beautiful strong and Godly lady. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. She was a loyal member of Chestnut Grove Church, South Bloomingville, and a great prayer warrior. Donna will be very sadly missed by family, friends, and all the many people who love her. God Bless Mommy. She's in Heaven now with the rest of her family and friends. This we all know. Praise God and Thank You Jesus! Amen-goodbye until we meet again.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Church with burial to follow in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020