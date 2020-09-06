It is with great sadness that the family of Donna (Jean) Rheinscheld announces her passing, after a brief illness, on Friday Sept. 4, 2020 at the age of 86.
She was born June 20, 1934 in Hocking County, Ohio to the late Harry J. Courtney and Wava (Cozad Courtney.
Jean will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend, Kenneth Rheinscheld, who survives. They were married for 53 1/2 years. Their wedding was on March 4, 1967.
She is also survived by her children, Thomas C. Brown of Arizona, Susie (Brown) Karns of Logan, Angie (Rheinscheld) Keynes of Logan; brothers, Harry (Wayne) Courtney of Logan, Ronald J. (Betty) Courtney of Jackson.
The loves of her life, her grandsons Graham Keynes of Columbus, Parker Keynes of Huron, Ohio. She also leaves behind many other family members and "little Sadie", who will all sadly miss her.
Jean was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others. She was proudly employed as a telephone operator, Sears & Roebuck, the Scenic Hills Senior Center, all in Logan. She was a dedicated 36-year member of the Ewing Grange #2082. She held the office of secretary for many years. She was also a delegate to the State Grange for several years, and received the Secretary Award for every year she was secretary for the Grange.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roger Dale Courtney; mother-in-law, Verna (Rheinscheld) Riggs; sister-in-law, Ermal (Rheinscheld) Fairchild.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at the Knollwood Cemetery, Logan with Jack McGrady officiating.
Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan.
As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests memorial donations be given to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in loving memory of Donna Jean Rheinscheld.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged at the graveside.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net