Donna Lee Stamper, age 63, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at her residence.
Born July 1, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Lindle Lee and Linda Loretta (English) Clark Sr.
Donna formerly worked as an activity director for nursing homes in the Gahanna, Ohio area. She was a former auxiliary member of the Moose in Logan and was an avid bowler. Most of all, Donna enjoyed the time spent with her family and friends.
Donna is survived by one son, Shane T. (Naomi) Stamper of Logan; one daughter, Amber L. (Dean) Hatem of Logan; five grandchildren, Anyssa Stamper, Damian Charles, Kirsten and Ashley Dunkle, and Skyler McKinley; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lindle Lee (Judy) Clark Jr. of Columbus, and Robert Anthony Clark of South Bloomingville, Ohio; and two sisters, Debra Sue Sheppard and Loretta Lynn Curry, both of Columbus.
Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Thomas Stamper (2012); and brother, Richard Edward Clark.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Apr. 9, 2020