Donna Sue Flowers, age 67, of Logan, Ohio, formerly of New Straitsville, passed away April 21, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Donna was born July 25, 1951 in Winchester, Indiana, to Kenneth G. Dicken and Sara Mooney.

She was a 1970 graduate of Lancaster High School and a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge of Logan.

Surviving are sons, Lawrence E. (Nicole) Flowers of Big Rock,Tennessee, Kirby Flowers of Logan, Derek Flowers of New Straitsville; grandchildren, Brook, Ryan, Kyra, Abby, Chastity, Elaina, Ethan, Seth, and Sierra; half-sisters, Linda Freeman of Lancaster, Brenda Freeman of Florida, and Beverly Freeman of Gallipolis.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence Finley "Posey" Flowers, who passed away December 21, 2014; and brother, Gary Dicken.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday April 27, 2019 at the Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio, with the Rev. Diora Edgell officiating.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge.

Calling hours will be observed at 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday April 26, 2019.

The Women of the Moose Lodge will do a memorial service on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019