Doris A. (Walker) DeBolt 82 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Carroll Place Assisted Living.
She was a retired dietician for Fairfield Medical Center with over 40 years of service. She loved gardening and her dog Buttons. Doris enjoyed collecting cookbooks, country music, local traveling, the outdoors and her family.
Doris is survived by her son, David (Paula DeBolt of Lancaster, Ohio; daughter, Valerie (Darrel Kessler) Willis of Carroll, Ohio; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Patrick) Sleffel, Sarah (Justin) Richards, Deborah (Sam) Stebelton, Andrew Willis and Aaron Willis; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Aleeza and Jackson; son-in-law, Kirk Willis of Lancaster, Ohio; sister, Helen Arlene Dusi of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; sister-in-law, Dee Walker of Lancaster, Ohio; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter F. and Freda Walker; sister, Judy Walker; and brothers, Dale and Gene "Wally" Walker.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Chapel, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 with Pastor Mark Barbee of Fairfield Christian Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Friends may visit Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Memorial gifts may be given to of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or , 15120 Collections Center Drive (15120=Lbx II), Chicago, Illinois 60693.
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020