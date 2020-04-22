|
Doris Jean Klinger, age 82, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her residence.
Born April 23, 1937 in Lancaster, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Eugene and Flora Alice (Mathias) Dupler.
Doris was a homemaker. She attended the Church of the Nazarene. Doris enjoyed cooking and knitting. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doris is survived by one son, Steven Curtis Klinger of Logan; three daughters, Jacqueline Lynn (James) Blosser of Whitehall, Ohio, Patricia Ann Darst also of Whitehall, and Brenda Lee Bushee of Columbus, Ohio; three grandchildren, Stacey (Russell) Carman, Wilson (Alexa) Blosser, and Jacob (Justine) Blosser; eight great-grandchildren, Chandon, Carter, and Cayson Carman and Mickaila, Nolan, Jaxon, Adalynn, and Mason Blosser; two brothers, Herbert Neil Dupler and Gary Louis Dupler, both of Logan; and two sisters, Helen Marie Sigler of Logan, and Betty Jane Withem of Lady Lake, Florida.
Besides her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy R. Klinger (2002); four brothers, Francis Eugene Dupler, Melvin Merl Dupler, Donald Lee Dupler, and John Wesley Dupler; one sister, Juanita May Dupler; and brother-in-law, Douglas Junior Sigler.
Due to regulations set forth by the State of Ohio for the continued health of our community at this time, a private funeral service will be held at Roberts Funeral Home-Logan, with Pastor Tom L. Gates III officiating.
Burial will follow at Knollwood Cemetery, Falls Township, Hocking County, Ohio.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice with a special thanks to three caring ladies - Ellen, Jenna, and Leslie and Hospice Champlain Dean Queen
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made in Doris's memory to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Suite B, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or by visiting heartlandhospicefund.org.
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020