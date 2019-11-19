|
Doris "Jean" Mitchell, 79, of Logan, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
She was born May 5, 1940 in Logan, daughter of the late Jack and Katherine Jones Dexter. Jean was the widow of the late Charles Mitchell Sr.
She retired from Smead Manufacturing in Logan.
Jean is survived by her children, Beth McKnight of Lancaster, Jaye Mitchell of Logan, and Rob Mitchell of Lancaster; grandchildren, Whitney Mitchell, Charles Jacob Mitchell, Phillip McKnight Jr., Chad McKnight, Christopher McKnight and Brett McKnight; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Jack L. (Betty) Dexter of Logan; sister, Janet S. Fisher of Logan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Lawrence, Charles and Richard Peppers.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Pastor John Williams officiating.
Interment will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019