Dorothy E. Johnson-Sloan, 94, of Logan, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home.

She was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Shawnee, the daughter of Joseph Craig and Louise (Donahue) Craig.

Dorothy was employed with Sears and Super Duper in New Lexington, and was bartender and co-owner of the The Flamingo Club in Hemlock. She always said "she never applied for a job she was just asked to come to work." Dorothy was a member of the VFW and Eagles.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters-in-law, Brenda Johnson and Ruth Johnson, both of New Lexington; grandchildren, Mark Johnson, Michelle (Rick) Glass, Vickie (Charles) Williams and Cathy (Carl) Finck, all of New Lexington; one granddaughter-in-law, Lori Johnson of Mt. Perry; great-grandchildren, Clay Johnson of Mt. Perry, Chase (Allie) Johnson of Zanesville, Allie Russell of New Lexington, Tommy Russell of Somerset, Carl Finck and Colton Finck, both of New Lexington, Lindsey Gerber of Columbus, Caleb Gerber of South Carolina, and Hailey Williams of New Lexington; two great-great-grandchildren, Christopher and Cameron Johnson; siblings, William (Mary) Craig of Newark, Zelma (Daine) Storts of Reynoldsburg; one sister-in-law, Velma Craig; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Orval Johnson; her second husband, Richard Sloan; two sons, Orval Johnson, Jr. and David Johnson; one grandson, Michael Johnson; and siblings, Donald and Pauline Johnson, Joseph Craig, Helen and Joe Olah, Margie Kepler and Shirley and Eddie Legg.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at Roberts Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with Chaplin Kermit Welty officiating.

Dorothy will be laid to rest in Community Gardens Cemetery.

Published in Logan Daily News on July 6, 2019