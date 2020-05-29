Dorothy Elizabeth Watkins, 89, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Carlin House in Logan, Ohio.
Born Feb. 24, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Franklin and Laura E. (Schneider) Fowler.
Dorothy worked for the State of Ohio-Bureau of Employment Services as a business records manager. She retired in 1982 after 30 years of service. She was a member of the Kline Memorial United Methodist Church. Dorothy was also a member of the Hocking County Scenic Hills Senior Center. Dorothy served as a constant volunteer at the senior center, especially in the kitchen where her culinary skills were practiced. She also participated in many of the in-house projects and activities, as well as the many recreational outings.
Dorothy is survived by several nieces and nephews, among whom are Robin and Lois Watkins and Rodney (Tammy) Watkins, of Rockbridge, Ohio; several great-nieces and nephews; several great-great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Florence Watkins, also of Rockbridge, Ohio; and very special friends, Margie and Chuck Moore, of Logan.
Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight William Watkins (1996); seven sisters; two brothers; and brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" F. Watkins.
Due to regulations set forth by the State of Ohio for the continued health of our community at this time, a private graveside service will be held today at Knollwood Cemetery, Falls Township, Hocking County, Ohio with Pastor Mike Adkins officiating.
A memorial service to honor the memory of Dorothy will be held at a later date.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.