Dorothy I. Courter, age 92, of Washington Court House, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 7:16 p.m. at the Carriage Court Assisted Living where she had resided since December of 2018.

She was born on April 16, 1926 in Logan, Ohio to Lawrence and Gertrude Chilcote Myers.

Dorothy was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church and she had worked as a bank teller and loan officer at the former First National Bank. She enjoyed making dolls, quilting, and enjoyed donating her quilts to children in need. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald Courter, whom she married on Aug. 25, 1945; her son-in-law, Richard Shipley; two brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include her daughter, Connie Shipley and her son, Neil "Randy" Courter; grandchildren, Cathy (Nick) Fauber and Rob (Gabriella) Shipley; great-grandchildren, Dominick Shipley, Anthony Shipley, Macy Fauber and Jack Fauber; sister, Margie Cole; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Courter and JoAnn Courter; as well as several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Mell Wickenseimer officiating with burial to follow at the Good Hope Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com