Dorothy Mariam Shriner, age 95, of Logan, Ohio, passed away May 14, 2020 at Crestview Nursing Home, Lancaster, Ohio.

Dorothy was born Dec. 6, 1924 in Hocking County, Ohio. She married the love of her life Glendon Shriner on May 16, 1945, he passed away in 1992.

She was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church; member of the Venus Chapter 76 of Eastern Star; member of the White Shrine; member of the Hospital Twig I.

Surviving are daughters, Glenda (Tim) Huffman of Upper Arlington, Tammy (Jeff) Lutz of Rockbridge; grandchildren, Melissa Anderson, Kara Page, Tony Huffman, Ryan Huffman, Benjamin Lutz, Marlene Eynman, Linda McAllister, Mark Rockwell; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Theo, Max, Alex, Jax, Mason, Carson, McKenzie, Wyatt, and Jacob; daughter-in-law, Donna Shriner.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her father, Harold Shultz; mother, Cora Geil; son, Dr. H. Douglas Shriner; brother, Dale Shultz; sister-in-law, Helen Shultz; step-father, Charlie Geil; step-sisters, Betty Engle and Dorothy Beougher; step-brother, Eugene Geil.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan.

Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Fairview United Methodist Church, 28020 Fairview Circle, Rockbridge, Ohio 43149.







