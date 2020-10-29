1/
Dorothy Till
Dorothy Edwards Till, age 100, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Oct. 24, 2020 at Arbors of Carroll in Carroll, Ohio.
Dorothy was born July 2, 1920 in Hocking County, Ohio to George Franklin and Flora Mae Edwards. She was a faithful member of the West Pleasant Hill United Brethren Church in Rockbridge; and attended the Olivedale Senior Citizens Center.
Surviving are sisters Margaret Whitt of Tennessee and Kathrine (Harold) Siler of Lancaster, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard N. Till who passed away Oct. 2, 1994; brothers Merle, Thurman, Paul, Robert, and George; an infant brother; and sister Hulda Jewell.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge Ohio. Arrangements are by the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.



Published in Logan Daily News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
