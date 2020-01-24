|
|
Douglas Wayne Warthman of Logan, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Tobyn Warthman; his significant other of many years, Jane Karcher, both of Lancaster; and his sister, Kendra Warthman, of Logan.
Doug was a 1978 graduate of Logan High School. Doug worked at Murphy's Mart, Anchor Hocking, Petsmart, and was an independent contractor painting for apartment complexes in Columbus.
Aside from his family, Doug lived for music. Few had the knowledge of rock and guitars he did. He started playing in grade five, being trained classically by Mrs Hanner. His love for music continued to grow as he became a member of several bands. He played gigs at the Logan High School post prom, Hocking County Fair, Al Rosa, many bars, and the Charley Horse. Two of his bands was in: Albatross and Amerikan Steele.
Doug enjoyed fishing with his dad at their cottage on the Muskingum River, listening and playing music, watching movies with his son, playing his guitar, and enjoying nature.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents, John William Warthman and Charlene Nixon Warthman; sister, Kira Lynn Warthman; paternal grandparents, Edith and Dallas Warthman; and maternal grandparents, Ruth and Stanley Nixon.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan from 5-7 p.m. with the funeral at 7.
Doug's wishes were that his friends celebrate his life.
We hope you can share a happy memory of Doug.
Graveside interment will be held at a later date.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020