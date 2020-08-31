1/
Duane G. Saylor
Duane G. Saylor, age 87, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Aug. 29, 2020 at his residence, Mansfield, Ohio.
Duane was born Nov. 14, 1932 in Vinton County, Ohio to Norman B. Saylor and Rose E. Saylor.
He graduated from Waterloo High School; graduated from Eastern Pilgrim College; attended the Ohio Corrections/Ashland Seminary Chaplaincy in Ashland Ohio; served in the US Army; served as a minister in the Wesleyan Church; member of the American Association of Christian Counselors; director of Resage Out-Reach Counseling Ministry; member of the American Legion.
Surviving are daughters, Marsha Rose (John) Hill of Mansfield, Darla Ruth (Mike) Donnenwirth of Bucyrus; son, Timothy Duane Saylor of Mansfield; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Emma J. Saylor, who passed away in 2007; brothers, Norman, Dent, Dale; sisters, Clarys Hunter, Virgene Thomas, Helen Swaim, Betty Enlow.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Mark Barth officiating.
Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery, New Marshfield.
Military graveside service will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard.
Calling hours will be observed 11-1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. 
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



Published in Logan Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
