Duel Mohler, age 29, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 10, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
Duel was born April 7, 1990 in Logan, Ohio to Jeff Mohler and Kelly (Strawn).
He was a family man and loved his wife, who was the love of his life and his kids.
Surviving are his wife, Brittney Mohler; father and stepmother, Jeff and Christi Mohler of Logan; children, Paisley Ann and Piper Renee Mohler; brothers, Justin (Lacey) Iles of Logan, Scott Smith of Logan, and Dustin (Anna) Hiles of Logan; sisters, Stephanie (Brian) Seibel of Florida, and Brandi Clark of Logan; grandmother, Betty Mohler of Logan; and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Duel was preceded in death by his mother, Kelly Strawn; and grandfather, Ralph Mohler.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Calling hours will be observed on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019