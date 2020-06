Earl Edward Parkins, 94, of Land O' Lakes, Florida, formerly of Carbon Hill, Ohio, passed away on Monday March 2, 2020.Mr. Parkins was born in Gallia County, Ohio, March 2, 1926 to the late Edward R. and Bonnie (Taylor) Parkins of Patriot, Ohio.He is survived by his loving wife, Patti; son, Matthew (Stacey) Parkins of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; stepson, Steven (Peggy) Cavote of Reno, Nevada, now residing in Land O' Lakes, Florida; two sisters, Joann Buchan of Perry, Ohio, and Marinelle (Leon) Jeffers of Patriot, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.He was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred "Midge" Harris of Gallipolis, and her husband David B. Harris; brother-in-law, Bruce Buchan of Willoughby; and nephews, Don Clinton Jeffers, Charles Allen Harris and John "Ryan" Harris.Earl and Patti, located in Land O' Lakes, Florida in 2004, and attended the First United Methodist Church of Land O' Lakes, Florida, where he was a member of the church choir. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the US Army Air Force as an aerial gunner on a B-17.Earning secondary education degrees from both Rio Grande College and Ohio University, he served high school students as a teacher, basketball coach and high school principal. After 34 years of public service, Earl retired in 1984 as Superintendent of the Tri-County Joint Vocational School, Nelsonville, Ohio.It was Mr. Parkins' request that his remains be cremated.In arrangement with the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, that a graveside service and his interment will be at the Carbon Hill Cemetery in Carbon Hill, Ohio at 10 a.m. on June 27, 2020.In lieu of flowers, the family request that a donation be made, to their choice of charity or organization, in honor of Earl Parkins.Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net