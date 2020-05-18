Eddie M. Starr Jr. passed away May 17, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was born Dec. 4, 1957 to Connie and the late Eddie M. Starr Sr.

Eddie was a 1976 graduate of Logan High School, and served his country in the Army National Guard.

Along with his mother, he is also survived by his brother, Terry (Sharbie) Starr; sisters, Carol (Richy) Nihizer, Sue (Sam) Henderson, Ann (Doug) Spicer; his children; grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Private graveside memorial service will be held at a future date.







