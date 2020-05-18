Eddie M. Starr
Eddie M. Starr Jr. passed away May 17, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 4, 1957 to Connie and the late Eddie M. Starr Sr.
Eddie was a 1976 graduate of Logan High School, and served his country in the Army National Guard.
Along with his mother, he is also survived by his brother, Terry (Sharbie) Starr; sisters, Carol (Richy) Nihizer, Sue (Sam) Henderson, Ann (Doug) Spicer; his children; grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Private graveside memorial service will be held at a future date.



Published in Logan Daily News from May 18 to May 21, 2020.
