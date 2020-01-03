|
Edith A. Hartshorn, age 82, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away Jan. 1, 2020.
Edith was born Nov. 3, 1937 in Hocking County, Ohio, to Isaac Pinkstock and Bertha Fetherolf.
She was a member of the Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church.
Surviving is son, James L. Hartshorn; daughters, Alberta Sue (Ricky) McNichols of Laurelville, Bertha Jane (Michael) Wemer of Columbus, and Vickie Ann (James) Campbell of Rockbridge; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Hartshorn, who passed away in 1968; son, Rickey Hartshorn; grandson, Jeffrey Hartshorn; great-grandchild, Navaeh Hamilton; brothers, Lloyd, Lawrence, Samuel, Kenneth, Emmet, and Harvey Pinkstock; and sisters, Emma Sindeldecker, Etta Hartshorn, Margie Sowers, and Dorothy DeVault.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio, with the Rev. John Williams officiating.
Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, South Perry, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020