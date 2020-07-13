1/
Edith E. Fuller
1931 - 2020
Edith E. Fuller, 88, of Logan, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan.
She was born August 27, 1931, in Hocking County, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Helen Bownes Helber. Edith was married for 67 years to Clarence Fuller Jr., who survives. 
She retired from Carborundum in Logan, and attended the Logan Vineyard Church. 
Edith is survived by her daughter, Melody (Matt) Huffman of Logan; grandchildren, Jesse Fuller, Finn Fuller and Molly (Dr. Louis) Hirsch; and daughter-in-law, Jane Ann Fuller of Logan. 
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Fuller; brothers, Bob, Dutch, Clarence and Sandy Helber; and sisters, Evelyn Roop, Waveline Rutter and Nellie Amnah. 
Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Pastor Bill Fuller officiating.
Interment was in Helber Cemetery on Frasure Helber Road, Logan. 
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com



Published in Logan Daily News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Calling hours
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cardaras Funeral Home
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
Memories & Condolences
July 12, 2020
Edith has always been like family to me. Since I've known her my whole life. She was a great lady and will be dearly missed. And will never be forgotten. RIH Mrs Fuller
Angela Davis Conley
Neighbor
July 11, 2020
Edith will always have a place in my heart she's known me all my life she has always been there for me she has a heart of gold She's going to be missed by lots of ppl and loved by many She's in heaven with her loved ones and our daddy Dale Holdren Sending all my prayers
Kim Ckark
Friend
July 11, 2020
Im sorry for your loss. Im glad i have known her my entire life she will be missed. She was always there for me and i always enjoyed her companionship
Michael Holdren
Friend
July 10, 2020
Sarah Hoffer
July 10, 2020
May our Lord's presence be with you during this difficult time. You are in our prayers.
Bill and Mary Starr
Friend
July 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Thomas & Sheila Dains
Family
July 10, 2020
Mel, my heartfelt condolences to you and Matt. Praying for you and your family.
Phil Cook
Friend
July 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss Melody. Your family is in my prayers
Janet Murch
Friend
July 10, 2020
Aunt Mel, Im so sorry for your loss. May God wrap his loving arms around you during this difficult time ahead. We love you so much! ♥
Sarah Huffman-Horn
Family
July 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss Mel. Love and hugs sweetie.
Georgette and Mike Sinnott
July 9, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. She was such a beautiful woman, inside and out. I consider myself very lucky to have met two of the most beautiful people in this world. May she rest in peace! I pray your family will find comfort and peace during such a difficult time.
Megan Lewis
Friend
