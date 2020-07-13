Edith E. Fuller, 88, of Logan, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan.
She was born August 27, 1931, in Hocking County, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Helen Bownes Helber. Edith was married for 67 years to Clarence Fuller Jr., who survives.
She retired from Carborundum in Logan, and attended the Logan Vineyard Church.
Edith is survived by her daughter, Melody (Matt) Huffman of Logan; grandchildren, Jesse Fuller, Finn Fuller and Molly (Dr. Louis) Hirsch; and daughter-in-law, Jane Ann Fuller of Logan.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Fuller; brothers, Bob, Dutch, Clarence and Sandy Helber; and sisters, Evelyn Roop, Waveline Rutter and Nellie Amnah.
Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Pastor Bill Fuller officiating.
Interment was in Helber Cemetery on Frasure Helber Road, Logan.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com