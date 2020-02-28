Home

Edith M. Kennard

Edith M. Kennard Obituary
Edith Marie Kennard, age 86, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Feb. 27, 2020 at Main Street Terrace, Lancaster, Ohio.
Edith was born April 6, 1933 in Newark, Ohio to Paul Reid and Evelyn (Singer).
She was a graduate of Central High School in Columbus; worked at Mirror Installation and retired from TS Trim; bowled in the Ohio Women Association; loved to travel; loved her dogs; and was a big OSU fan.
Surviving are her children, Debbie Spears, Randy (Sandy) Slack, Carla Slack, Kelly Kennard, and Teri (David) Brown; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon Miller.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Kennard; sons, Michael Slack, Scottie Kennard, and Jeff Slack; siblings, Mary Ann Barbour, Bill Rexroad, and Ronnie Rexroad; grandchildren, Devin Slack and Jeremy Slack; son-in-law, Gene Spears; and grandmother, Leila M. Lawrence.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Don Downs officiating.
Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. to time of service.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020
