Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Edith M. Mount


Edith M. Mount Obituary
Edith Mae Mount, age 90, of Union Furnace, Ohio, passed away May 18, 2019 at her residence.
Edith was born March 31, 1929 in Hocking County, Ohio to Elmer Elsworth Michel and Hazel Harble.
She was a member of the Union Furnace United Methodist Church; a 1947 graduate of Union Furnace High School; loved to bake; and loved her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her son, Michael Mount of Starr; daughter-in-law, Marlene Mount of Logan; grandchildren, Lisa (Jeff) Snider, Missy (Israel) Mohler, and Elizabeth Mount; great-grandchildren, Josh (fiance Marissa Bentley) Snider, Emily (Nathan) Lewellen, Coleman Mohler and Jackson Mohler; great-great-grandson on the way, Huxley Lewellen; and brothers, Ernest Mount and Ralph Mount.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Mount, who passed away April 2008; son, Gary Mount; grandson, Raymond Mount; and five brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., May 23, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed at from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the funeral home. 
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on May 21, 2019
