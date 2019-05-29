Edward Francis Dalton Sr., age 97, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at The Carlin House in Logan.

Born Jan. 23, 1922 in Logan, he was the son of the late Charles Vere and Agnes Barbara (Shorr) Dalton.

Edward was a 1940 graduate of Logan High School. He retired from Columbia Gas Company of Ohio after serving 39 years. Edward was an active member of St. John Catholic Church in Logan where he sang in the choir. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, the Hocking County Historical Society, and the Hocking County Farm Bureau. Edward served as a longtime member of the Logan City Council as well as service director for the City of Logan. Edward was a former chairman and member of the Hocking County Democrat Central and Executive committees and the Hocking County Board of Elections.

Edward is survived by five sons, Edward F. Dalton Jr., James Dalton, Thomas (Peggy) Dalton, William Dalton, and David (Laura) Dalton, all of Logan; one daughter, Christine D. (Michael) Risch of Logan; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Rose (Welch) Dalton (2015); four brothers, Charles "Chuck", George, Howard, and infant brother Jackie Dalton; and two sisters, Mary Margaret "Mimi" Kemper and Dorothy Ann Stivison.

A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery on Friday, May 31, 2019 with Fr. Stephen L. Krile officiating.

Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.

Published in Logan Daily News on May 30, 2019