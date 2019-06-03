|
Edward G. Beamer, 68, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away June 3, 2019.
He was born Jan. 24, 1951 to the late Gilbert C. and Alice J. (Burkhart) Beamer.
He is also preceded in death by sister, Sandra J. Beamer.
He is survived by sister, Ellen M. (James) Pfaff of Tallmadge, Ohio; and brothers, Mark C. Beamer of Columbiana, Ohio and Herbert A. Beamer of Rockbridge, Ohio.
Private service to be held.
Published in Logan Daily News on June 4, 2019