Edward G. Beamer

Edward G. Beamer Obituary
Edward G. Beamer, 68, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away June 3, 2019.
He was born Jan. 24, 1951 to the late Gilbert C. and Alice J. (Burkhart) Beamer.
He is also preceded in death by sister, Sandra J. Beamer.
He is survived by sister, Ellen M. (James) Pfaff of Tallmadge, Ohio; and brothers, Mark C. Beamer of Columbiana, Ohio and Herbert A. Beamer of Rockbridge, Ohio.
Private service to be held.
Day Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Edward Beamer.
Published in Logan Daily News on June 4, 2019
