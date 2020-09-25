1/1
Eileen E. Hare
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Elizabeth (Bias) Hare, 72, of Logan, entered into Heaven on Sept. 21, 2020 at Logan Healthcare and Rehabilitation after an extended illness.
She was born on May 16, 1948, in Columbus, the daughter of the late Bernie Stewart and Siminia Mae (Dingess) Bias.
Eileen is survived by her loving sons, Christopher McGiffin, of Logan, and Shain Araba, of Arizona; eight grandchildren; special great-grandchildren; siblings, Dewey Bias, of Laurelville, Ruth Blake, of Barboursville, West Virginia, and Rhoda Floyd, of Logan; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 28 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Community Church (15290 OH-327, Laurelville, Ohio 43135).
Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Laurelville.
The family will receive friends on Monday from noon until the time of the service at the church with visitors maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Eileen's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved