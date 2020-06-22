Eileen J. Ringhiser, age 90, of Logan, Ohio, passed away June 6, 2020 at Winchester Care, Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Eileen was born April 29, 1930 in Perry County, Ohio to Oliver Dean Bell and Mabel E. Bell.
She was a member Logan Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are her children, Doug (Supee) Ringhiser of Canal Winchester, Sandy Ringhiser of Logan, and Janet Rader of Pickerington; grandchildren, Matthew Ringhiser, Amia Maria Holdren (Rusty), Mindy Davis (Chris), Ashley Young, and Claire Young; great-grandchildren, J'Lynn Holdren, Mia Holdren, Isaiah Holdren, Madline Davis, and Emma Davis.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Thomas Gates II officiating.
Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 11 to the time of service.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.