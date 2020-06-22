Eileen J. Ringhiser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen J. Ringhiser, age 90, of Logan, Ohio, passed away June 6, 2020 at Winchester Care, Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Eileen was born April 29, 1930 in Perry County, Ohio to Oliver Dean Bell and Mabel E. Bell.
She was a member Logan Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are her children, Doug (Supee) Ringhiser of Canal Winchester, Sandy Ringhiser of Logan, and Janet Rader of Pickerington; grandchildren, Matthew Ringhiser, Amia Maria Holdren (Rusty), Mindy Davis (Chris), Ashley Young, and Claire Young; great-grandchildren, J'Lynn Holdren, Mia Holdren, Isaiah Holdren, Madline Davis, and Emma Davis.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Thomas Gates II officiating.
Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 11 to the time of service.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved