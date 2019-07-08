Ella M. Dowler, age 62 , of The Plains, Ohio, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on July 7, 2019 from her residence, The Plains, Ohio.

Ella was born Jan. 4, 1957 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Chester Woodrum and Margaret Henderson.

She was a 1975 graduate of Nelsonville High School; formerly worked at Speedway in Nelsonville and Athens, Walmart in Athens, Little Italy Pizza in The Plains, Tammy's Restaurant in Nelsonville; and was former owner of J.J.'s Pizza in Nelsonville.

Surviving are husband of 42 years, David Dowler; children, Mike (Amanda) Dowler of Albany, Joe (Harley) Dowler of the Plains, and Ashley (Jay) Shapiro of Athens; grandchildren, Dustin, Abigail, Baylee, Brody, Peyton, Tyler, Jack, Brianna, Lilly, Alyssa, and Aubrey; sisters, Mary Fierce of Nelsonville, Barbara Tigner of Nelsonville, Linda Hudnell of Lancaster, Brenda Russell of Nelsonville, and Wilma (Jim) McDonald of Nelsonville; brother, Jim (Jan) Woodrum of Nelsonville; special friends, Cindy McFerren of The Plains, Tammy Lee, Dona Christian, and pals Darrell and Diane Clark; and her dog Winston.

Ella was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Reva Rutter, Lorretta Kimmey, and Kathy Zarley; brother, David Woodrum; and her dog Chunkers.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio.

Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens, Athens, Ohio.

Calling hours will be observed Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Jude Hospital.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net Published in Logan Daily News on July 9, 2019