Ellyn Trocchia Kuhn, age 83, of Logan, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan, Ohio.
Born Feb. 5, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of the late Francis Joseph and Phoebe Louise (Wharton) Trocchia.
Ellyn was a homemaker. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Logan, and a former member of Logan Eagles Auxiliary #2168. Ellyn was a former volunteer for American Red Cross, , and Adult Basic Literacy Education Association. Ellyn provided in home daycare and loved the art of baking.
Ellyn is survived by three daughters, Linda Catherine (Dee Vermillion) Kuhn of Port Charlotte, Florida, Rebecca "Becki" Susan Kuhn of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Mary Frances Edinger of Logan; one granddaughter, Jennifer R. Kuhn of Logan; one great-granddaughter, Anna Margaret Louise Kuhn of Logan; two brothers, Robert (Carol) Trocchia of Bremen, Ohio, and Gregory (Jean) Trocchia of Vermillion, Ohio; and one sister, Mary Jane Campbell of Lancaster, Ohio.
Besides her parents, Ellyn was preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Anne Donaldson.
A private funeral service will be held at Roberts Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio followed by burial in Knollwood Cemetery, Falls Township, Hocking County, Ohio, with a memorial mass to be held at a later date in St. John Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made in Ellyn's memory to the of Hocking County at 150 North Homer Avenue, Logan, Ohio 43138 or the -Columbus at 5455 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020