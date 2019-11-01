Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
For more information about
Eloise Mundy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloise Mundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloise P. Mundy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eloise P. Mundy Obituary
Eloise P. Mundy, 85, of Logan, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark.
She was born April 13, 1934 in Perry County, Ohio, daughter of the late Burl Poling and Irene Wilson Poling Leffler. Eloise was the widow of the late Charles S. Mundy. 
She was the retired owner of the Style Rite Beauty Shop in Logan, a member of the American Ex-Prisoners of War and a member of the former Immanuel United Methodist Church. 
Eloise is survived by her sons, Douglas S. Mundy of Logan, and Thomas W. Mundy of Nelsonville; daughters, Dianne Tracey of Mt. Vernon, and Mary Ann Mundy of Logan; grandchildren, Sarah, Mia and Carly; her son Doug's goddaughter, April Wolfe of Nashville, Tennessee; several relatives in Elyria, Ohio; and her cousin, Larry Bainter in Wilmington, Delaware. 
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with the Rev. Charlene Mitchel officiating.
Interment will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. 
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Eloise Mundy to the Hocking County Historical Society, 64 N. Culver St., Logan, Ohio 43138. 
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eloise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -