Elouise Ruth Thompson, born Feb. 15th, 1938 to Leonard Lehman and Ruth Nutter Lehman, passed away on Friday April 12th, 2019.

Elouise was born in Logan, Ohio and moved to Naples, Florida in 1978 where she had a 16-year career as a nurse's aid at Naples Community Hospital. After retiring from Naples Community Hospital in 1994, Elouise moved to South Carolina where she resided until her passing.

She is survived by her four children, Michael Thompson, Debra Gant, Gregory Thompson, and David Wheeler; as well as her younger sister Carol Lehman.

She was abundantly blessed with three nephews, Floyd Mount, James Klinger, and Joseph Klinger; along with her 10 grandchildren, Krista Thompson, Jason Thompson, Brandy Thompson, Ashley Thompson, Stephanie Thompson, James Thompson, Jennifer Williams (Thompson), Rachel Moore (Thompson), Kelley Perrien (Gant), and Trevor Gant. Elouise Thompson has 18 living great-grandchildren ranging from three to 18 years of age.

Elouise attended Naples Church of God and Praise Temple Church of God located in Naples, Florida. In her spare time she loved to spend time with her large family and also enjoyed photo collecting and studying scripture.

A viewing to celebrate and remember Elouise will take place at Roberts Funeral Home on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST. Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary