Emma May Donnelly 1928- 2020 Emma M. (Praeker) Donnelly, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 15, in Colorado Springs, CO.



Emma was born on October 7, 1928 in Green River, WY to Fred and May Praeker. On August 8, 1948, she married Russell (Tim) Donnelly in Rawlins, WY where they lived until moving to Cheyenne. She became an LPN and worked at DePaul Hospital in the nursery. While living in Cheyenne they were members of First Baptist Church. They later moved to Thornton, CO where they joined Mountain States Baptist Church. She was a devout Denver Broncos fan.



She is survived by daughters Ruth (Bill) Westerfield, Cheyenne and Nancy Patterson, Colorado Springs; Grandchildren Willy (Whitney) Westerfield, Chester, VA; Shane Patterson, Colorado Springs; Tom (Susan) Patterson, Colorado Springs; Lorrie (Dave) McGrady, Marion, VA; James (Mary) Westerfield, Loveland, CO; Brian (Chandra) Westerfield, Charlottesville, VA; Jon Patterson, Ft Worth, TX; Travis Booker, Denver; 16 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews Shelly Romero, Dawn Moreland, Joe Donnelly, Jon Donnelly, and Sonja Donnelly.



She was proceeded in death by her husband, Russell Donnelly, parents, Fred and Reva Praeker and May and Fedel Zulian, sister Doris Runnels, brother Fred Praeker and daughter Dorothy Booker.



Cremation has taken place by Newcomers Mortuary, Denver. A Memorial Service and interment at Medicine Bow, WY will be held later due to Covid.



