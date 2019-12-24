|
|
Eric Daniel Frazier, age 40, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Dec. 21, 2019 at his residence.
Eric was born Oct. 2, 1979 in Logan, Ohio, to Daniel Frazier and Ruth (Haybron) Frazier.
He was a diehard gamer, enjoyed watching the Cowboys and Ohio State play football, and enjoyed NASCAR racing.
Surviving are wife, Willeen Frazier; parents, Ruth (Haybron) Frazier, step-father, George (Ed) Smith, and father, Daniel Frazier; children, Alexis, Audrey, and Adrianna Frazier of Piketon, and Devon Mohler of Logan; mother-in-law, Linda Ginther; sister-in-law, Adelle Crews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and several good friends.
Eric was preceded in death by grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday Dec. 28, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Burial will be in Mound Cemetery, Piketon Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 5-8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019