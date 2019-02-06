Home

Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
Erma L. Fox Obituary
Erma L. Fox, 102, of Fairborn, formerly of Logan, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2019 at Elmcroft of Fairborn Senior Living.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1916, in Pickaway County, the daughter of the late Burton and Ursa (Dumm) Fox.
Erma is survived by her special nephew, Roger Norman, of Fairborn; nieces, Jean Buffinton, of New Hampshire, and Kathleen Redman, of Louisiana; niece-in-law, Anne Fox, of Circleville; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
Erma was preceded in death by her sisters, Ora Hinton and Mildred Norman; brothers, Earl, Charles, and Richard Fox; nephew, Dale Fox; and special niece, Anne Williams.
Erma graduated from Centralia High School in 1934. She was employed at Cussins and Fearn Company in Logan for 10 years, and was later employed at Sears in Logan for 26 years, retiring in 1980. She was a member of Kline Memorial Methodist Church and the United Methodist Woman's Society. She was also a member of the Summit Hills Senior Center, Logan.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with the Rev. Rodney Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Prairie View Cemetery, Whisler.
The family will receive friends on Friday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's.
Condolences can be made on Erma's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019
