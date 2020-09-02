Ernest Ralph Leach, age 73, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born June 16, 1947 in Wellston, Ohio, he was the son of the late Ralph Barnett and Betty May (Leach) Johnson.
Ernest was the owner and operator of the former Leach's Trucking Company. Earlier in his career he had worked as a self-employed auto body car and semi-truck repairman. Ernest was also a member of the Logan Moose Lodge.
Ernest is survived by his loving wife, Linda Catherine (Hoy) Leach; one son, Ernest Robert "Rob" (Tesha Ann) Leach of Logan; two grandchildren, Brandon Robert and Myranda Lynne Leach both of Logan; five great-grandchildren, Hunter Robert Leach, Gunner Joseph Leach, Hazel Lynne Showalter, Connor Vincent-Joseph Showalter, and Colt Tyler-Robert Showalter; one brother, Tim Lowe of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, Janet Brodman of Findlay, Ohio and Kathy Barnett of Cahokia, Illinois; special uncle and aunt, Paul Leach and Sue Gregory of Ocala, Florida; special cousins, Gene and Debbie Stepps of Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by two sisters, Patty Able and Joannie Blackburn; and one brother, Mike Hinkle.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio with Deacon Donald A. Robers officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery-Logan, Ohio.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com