1/1
Ernest R. Leach
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Ralph Leach, age 73, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born June 16, 1947 in Wellston, Ohio, he was the son of the late Ralph Barnett and Betty May (Leach) Johnson.
Ernest was the owner and operator of the former Leach's Trucking Company. Earlier in his career he had worked as a self-employed auto body car and semi-truck repairman. Ernest was also a member of the Logan Moose Lodge.
Ernest is survived by his loving wife, Linda Catherine (Hoy) Leach; one son, Ernest Robert "Rob" (Tesha Ann) Leach of Logan; two grandchildren, Brandon Robert and Myranda Lynne Leach both of Logan; five great-grandchildren, Hunter Robert Leach, Gunner Joseph Leach, Hazel Lynne Showalter, Connor Vincent-Joseph Showalter, and Colt Tyler-Robert Showalter; one brother, Tim Lowe of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, Janet Brodman of Findlay, Ohio and Kathy Barnett of Cahokia, Illinois; special uncle and aunt, Paul Leach and Sue Gregory of Ocala, Florida; special cousins, Gene and Debbie Stepps of Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by two sisters, Patty Able and Joannie Blackburn; and one brother, Mike Hinkle.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio with Deacon Donald A. Robers officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery-Logan, Ohio.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at the funeral home.
For the continued health of our community masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved