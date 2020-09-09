Esther Durst, age 96, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Sept. 8, 2020 at Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Esther was born Sept. 24, 1923 in Logan, Ohio to Sherman and Mahala Lindsey.
Surviving are her son, Edson Durst; six grandchildren, Jeremy Durst, Jenny (Chris) Shaw, Melissa (Joel) Carter, Ginger (Chris) Johnson, Shane (Angie) Durst and Mahala (Greg) Ball; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Janice (Pete) Hartley; and many nieces and nephews.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Durst; parents, Sherman and Mahala Lindsey; stepmother, Cora Lindsey; son, Leroy; daughter-in-law, Linda; sisters, Vera Lindsey and Kate Shannon; and brother, Leroy Lindsey.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio with Pastor Sheree Cole and Pastor Mike Menrath officiating.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the HVCH Foundation, PO Box 966, Logan, Ohio 43138.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the website at: www.brownfuneralservice.net