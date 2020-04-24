|
|
Esther Ellen Springer, age 84, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away April 22, 2020 at a family's home in Lancaster, Ohio.
Esther was born March 8, 1936 in Lancaster, Ohio to Lester and Mable Elick.
Surviving are her husband, Donald E. Springer Sr.; sons, Donald Mossman, Thomas Mossman, and Bradley Mossman; daughter, Terri Jacobs.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kelley Reynolds; twin brother, Lester Elick; brother, Robert Elick; and sisters, Betty Tudor and Thelma Swackhammer.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 1585 E. Main St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020