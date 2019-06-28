Home

Esther W. Smith

Esther W. Smith Obituary
Esther Wanda Smith, age 89, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born Aug. 29, 1929 in Logan, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ervin Floyd and Bessie Mae (Harris) Keels.
Esther worked as an administrator for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in Logan, Ohio. She also worked for and retired from the Hocking County Children Services Commission. Esther was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Logan, Ohio.
Esther is survived by three daughters, Christy (Bill) Brown of California, Pennsylvania, Jan (Charlie) Smith-Cox of Springfield, Virginia, and Nancy (Steve Pierson) Smith of Athens, Ohio; four grandchildren; and nine great- grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Smith (2014); one son, John Smith; three sisters; and five brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home, 60 West Hunter Street, Logan, Ohio with Father Seth T. Wymer officiating.
Burial will follow in Pine Street Cemetery, Gallipolis, Ohio.
Friends may call Sunday from 3 - 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on June 29, 2019
