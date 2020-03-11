|
Ethelene D. Sargent, age 88, of Logan, Ohio, passed away March 6, 2020 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation, Logan, Ohio.
Ethelene was born Jan. 16, 1932 in Tuscola County, Michigan, to Earl and Iva (McCrumb) Bissell.
Member of the Smith Chapel United Methodist Church; Smith Chapel's Sunday School Secretary for 50-plus years; retired from Goodyear; and a 50-year member of Eastern Stars.
Surviving are her children, Zandra Ogg of Logan, Daniel Sargent of Logan, and Matthew (April) Sargent of Logan; daughter-in-law Beverly Sargent of Logan; grandchildren, Tiffany Ellert, Crystal Murtha, Capt. Susan Sargent, Kassie Wolfe, Jimmy Ogg, Jeff Ogg, Jody VanBibber, Daniel Lyons, Danielle Lyons and Charles Wyckoff; 28 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special friend Diane Sargent.
Ethelene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Irven Sargent; son, Jeffrey Sargent; son-in-law, Jimmy Ogg; two sisters; and a brother.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Ricci Arthur officiating.
Burial will be in Smith Chapel Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020