Eunice D. Jurgensmier

Eunice D. Jurgensmier Obituary
Eunice D. Jurgensmier, age 87, of Logan, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9.
Born Feb. 21, 1932 in Cottageville, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late D.E. and Margaret (Euler) Hughes.
Eunice is survived by two children, Steve Jurgensmier and Cathy Jurgensmier, both of Logan; four grandchildren, Jolynda McGrath, Jamie Schanbachler, Jerad Jurgensmier, all of Texas, and Astin Edwards, of Logan; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Ernest (Susan) Hughes.
Besides her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, James (Jurgie) Jurgensmier (2005).
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Roberts Funeral Home.
Friends may call from 12-1.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020
