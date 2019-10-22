|
Eva Leota (Starr) Donahue went to be with Jesus on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
She was born on Feb. 19, 1937 to the late Sherman and Erma (Guess) Starr.
She graduated from Logan High School in 1954 and from Lancaster Fairfield School of Nursing in 1957.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Dean Donahue; and her brother, Arthur Roger Starr.
She is survived by her son, P. Mark (Beverly) Donahue of Paraguay, South America; grandson, AndrÃ©s M. Donahue; sister, Dixie Martin of Sacramento, California; sister-in-law, Phyllis Donahue of Lancaster, sister-in-law, Patty Donahue of Kentucky; and brother-in-law, D. Jay (Sandy) Donahue of Lancaster; as well as nieces and nephews.
As a child of God, Eva attended the Rushville Church of Christ in Christian Union where she served as First Elder for many years. God led her to serve in Papua New Guinea, Bolivia, South America, and in her home area.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23rd, 2019 at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor David Uhl officiating at the funeral home.
Burial is to follow at Union Cemetery in Baltimore, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers gifts in memory of Eva can be given to Gideons International or FAIRHOPE Hospice.
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019