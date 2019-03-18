Evelyn L. "Evie" LaCross, age 78, of Logan, Ohio, passed away March 16, 2019 at her residence, Logan, Ohio.

Evie was born Aug. 18, 1940 in Hocking County, Ohio to George McIntosh and Leah Hoy McIntosh.

She formerly worked at Anna's Retirement Center, and Olde Dutch Restaurant in Logan; member of the Women of the Moose; and attended Fairfield Christian Church.

Surviving are her children, Brenda (Richard) Townsend, Rodney (Carolyn) Lehman, Barbara Struble (Bob Frye), Jim (Brandi) Stivison; grandchildren, Shaun (Jennifer) Lehman and children, Kylee, Cailin, Quinn, and Albany Lehman, Lacey (Robbie) Douglas and children, Eathan, and Drew Douglas, Cassey Pitts (Tyler Smith) and son Jacob Jones, Tara (Adam) Matheny and children, Michaela, and Taylor Rushing, Matthew, Olivia, and Makenzie Matheny, Sarah (Paul) Rife and children, Bryson ,and Chase Rife, and Tylar Stivison, Cassidy Stivison; brothers, Brian (Linda) McIntosh, Steve (Robin) McIntosh, Donny (Bobbie) McIntosh, Paul (Sue) McIntosh; sisters, Betty (Ronnie) Courtney, Linda (Bud) Bennett, Donna Ireland, Carol Huntley (Rick Sarver); and special friends, Lynnette Delong, Penny Schrader, Carolyn Hamner.

Evie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don LaCross; and brothers, Bill (Patricia) McIntosh, and Bob (Gloria) McIntosh.

Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Lynnette Delong officiating.

Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, at a later date.

Calling hours will be observed at on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 6- 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Women of the Moose memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019