Evelyn M. Hewlett, 79, of Logan, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation Center in Logan.

She was born June 14, 1939 in Logan, Ohio, daughter of the late Valley R. and Edith Roscoe Bowlby.

Evelyn retired from Carborundum. She was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be sadly missed.

Evelyn is survived by her sons, Stephen R. (Jo Ann) Wolfe of Cutler, and James E. Wolfe of New Straitsville; daughters, Valerie L. (Lloyd) Loop of Guam, and Deborah D. Barron of Columbus; grandchildren, Holly Kelly, Michael Barron, Steven McAtee, Keith Tabler, Joshua Cunningham, Brandie Cunningham, Heather Loop, Christlyn Wolfe and James Wolfe; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Karolyn S. West of Logan; niece, Tracie Clark; nephews, Jon C. West and Jason West; and her beloved dog, Cody.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ann M. Bowlby.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.

