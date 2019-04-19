|
|
Evelyn Ruth O'Neal, 83, of Lancaster passed away on April 17, 2019.
She was born on April 30, 1935 in Columbus.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald O'Neal.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Don (Bobbie), Ed (Melissa), Tim (Rhonda) O'Neal, Eva (Gil) Rodriguez; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Dorothy and Ethel.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Tuesday from 2-3 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019