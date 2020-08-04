1/
Evelyn W. Jarvis
Evelyn W. Jarvis, 90, of Laurelville, passed away Aug. 3, 2020 at Pickaway Manor.
She was born Feb. 21, 1930 in Braxton County, West Virginia, the daughter of Charlie and Alice (Miller) May.
She was a member of Saltcreek Valley Church.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard C. "Doc" Jarvis; son-in-law, Mike Rockhold; great granddaughter, Corlee Jarvis; two sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Rockhold of Lancaster, Lora ( Travis Bogosian) Jarvis of South Bloomingville, and David (Judy) Jarvis of Adelphi; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Garrett Miller of Texas; and sister, Naomi Given of West Virginia.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with Pastor James Vandagriff officiating.
Burial will be in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Please follow COVID-19 restrictions when attending.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Logan Daily News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2020.
