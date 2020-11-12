Everett Lee Shaw, 86, of Logan, Ohio passed peacefully on Nov. 7, 2020 at The Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
Everett lived at Main Street Terrace in Lancaster the last few years. He is survived by his children, David Shaw, Steven Shaw, and Pamela Shaw Dailey, and his four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Everett's wishes were to be cremated with no calling hours or funeral service. Interment of ashes will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan, Ohio. Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
