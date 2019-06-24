Florence Darlene Simons went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 21, 2019 at the age of 82.

She was the daughter of Lenora and Cliff Wade.

Darlene is survived by her husband of almost 58 years, William "Bill" Simons; son, William "Bruce" Simons and wife Sherri (Luning); daughter, Leslie "Chelle" and husband Matt Fuss; six grandchildren, Taylor Simons (Johnston), Brooke Simons, Bailey Simons, Zane Fuss,Paige Simons and Logan Fuss; one great-grandchild, Grayson Johnston; and sister, Fran Saunders.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gordon and Cliff Wade; and a sister, Mona Jean Wade (Artis).

Darlene was an active member of the Logan Church of the Nazarene and former Director of Music at the Whitehall and Lancaster Church of the Nazarene. She retired from the Hocking County Juvenile Probation office in 2008 after 27 years.

She loved spending time on her lawn tractor mowing, being outdoors and spending time with her family at Timber Ridge Ranch. Darlene leaves behind a legacy of kindness, giving and love.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Friday, June 28, at 5 p.m. at The Logan Church of the Nazarene; church opens at 4 p.m. The church is located at 650 Walhonding Ave., Logan. Published in Logan Daily News on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary