Florencio H. Gonzales 1925- 2020 Florencio H. Gonzales, 95, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away on September 15, 2020 at Lemay Avenue Health and Rehab in Fort Collins, CO. He was born on May 14, 1925 in Rainsville, NM, and lived in Cheyenne for 71 years. Florencio was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and also a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years. He was married to Bernice Gonzales on April 5, 1944 in Cheyenne, WY. Florencio is survived by 4 sons; Larry Gonzales, Billy and Helen Gonzales, Rusty and Jean Gonzales, and Greg and Kim Gonzales, 3 daughters; Mary Zamora, Louise and Eddie Pando, and Bernadette and Mark Pry, 3 sisters; Doris Ramirez, Evelyn Ornelas, and Josie Gonzales, 1 brother; Junior Gonzales, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren,and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Leandro and Florentina Gonzales, his wife Bernice Gonzales of 63 years, 1 brother; Leonard Gonzales, 4 sisters; Beatrice Martinez, Jenny Martinez, Aurora Ornelas, and Viola Gomez, and 2 grandchildren; Gabriel Pando and Christopher Pry. Private family services are being held. In lieu of flowers or monetary memorials, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org