Forest Blaine Ayers, 80, of Brooklyn, New York, formerly of Murray City, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the New York Weill Cornell Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 10, 1939 in Murray City, a son of the late Forest Rose "Cat" and Della Kathyrn Shuttleworth Ayers.
He is survived by his sons, Richard, James and Jeffery; brother, Patrick; and sister, Mary Jane; grandchildren, Jacob, Phillip and Julia; several nieces and nephews; and his Brown family.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Brown Ayers; and his daughter, Melinda.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee.
Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the funeral home.
Interment: New Straitsville Cemetery.
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 16, 2019