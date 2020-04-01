|
Forrest Pearl Stivison, 101, of Logan, went to be with her Lord, Monday, March 30, 2020.
She was born Sept. 9, 1918 in Hocking County, daughter of the late Thomas E. and Fannie Edgell Spencer. Forrest was married for 71 years to the late Ross Dewey Stivison.
She was a member of the Logan Church of The Nazarene for 78 years where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the choir. Forrest helped her husband Ross run their family business, Hocking Poultry, until their retirement in 1978. However, her primary occupation was a wife, mother of three, grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 29. She was well known for her skills in the kitchen where she enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.
Forrest is survived by her daughters, Sally Ann (Fred) Weghorst of Logan, and Candy J. McClaid of Coldwater, Michigan; grandchildren, Christopher (Brenda) Weghorst, Kelly (Kent) Estep, Thaddeus (Susan) Weghorst, Cara (Tim) Albright, Nikki (Tom) Sparling, Allie (Rich) Schell, Josh (Shannon) Stivison, Michael (Angie) McClaid, Abigail (Paul) Horn and Kate (Ben) Shaw; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Ross, Forrest, Logan, Sydney, Malone, Hope, Carson, Silas, Eden, Gabbey, Cole, Peter, Will, Tommy, Gigi, Hunter, Hayden, Hudson, Holden, Clay, Brock, Kellen, Caleb, Caroline, Kennedy, Eliza, Payton and Kaylee; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Suzanne Stivison of Logan; daughter-in-law, Sandra "Cookie" Stivison of Dublin; and nephew, Richard (Cheryl) Spencer Jr. of Logan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas E. Stivison; son-in-law, David M. McClaid; granddaughter, Lori Weghorst; and brothers, Edwin (Hope) Spencer and Richard (Pat) Spencer Sr.
Private funeral services will be held at the Logan Church of The Nazarene for family only, with the Rev. Thomas L. Gates II, officiating.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020